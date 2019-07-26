|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|36
|.647
|—
|Tampa Bay
|58
|47
|.552
|9½
|Boston
|57
|47
|.548
|10
|Toronto
|39
|65
|.375
|28
|Baltimore
|32
|69
|.317
|33½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|62
|40
|.608
|—
|Cleveland
|59
|42
|.584
|2½
|Chicago
|45
|55
|.450
|16
|Kansas City
|39
|64
|.379
|23½
|Detroit
|30
|68
|.306
|30
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|38
|.635
|—
|Oakland
|58
|46
|.558
|8
|Los Angeles
|54
|49
|.524
|11½
|Texas
|52
|51
|.505
|13½
|Seattle
|43
|63
|.406
|24
___
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0
Houston 4, Oakland 2
Arizona 5, Baltimore 2
Seattle 5, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Toronto 0
Kansas City 2, Atlanta 0
Miami 2, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Boston 19, N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3
Texas 11, Oakland 3
Seattle 10, Detroit 2
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Castillo 1-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-5) at Boston (Cashner 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Kansas City (Junis 6-8), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 12-6) at Oakland (Mengden 5-1), 10:07 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
