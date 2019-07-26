Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 26, 2019 1:13 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 66 36 .647
Tampa Bay 58 47 .552
Boston 57 47 .548 10
Toronto 39 65 .375 28
Baltimore 32 69 .317 33½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 62 40 .608
Cleveland 60 42 .588 2
Chicago 45 55 .450 16
Kansas City 39 65 .375 24
Detroit 30 68 .306 30
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 66 38 .635
Oakland 58 46 .558 8
Los Angeles 54 49 .524 11½
Texas 52 51 .505 13½
Seattle 43 63 .406 24

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0

Houston 4, Oakland 2

Advertisement

Arizona 5, Baltimore 2

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Seattle 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Toronto 0

Kansas City 2, Atlanta 0

Miami 2, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Thursday’s Games

Boston 19, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4, 14 innings

Texas 11, Oakland 3

Seattle 10, Detroit 2

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Castillo 1-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-5) at Boston (Cashner 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Kansas City (Junis 6-8), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 12-6) at Oakland (Mengden 5-1), 10:07 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established