East Division W L Pct GB New York 66 36 .647 — Tampa Bay 59 47 .557 9 Boston 57 47 .548 10 Toronto 39 66 .371 28½ Baltimore 33 69 .324 33 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 62 40 .608 — Cleveland 60 42 .588 2 Chicago 45 55 .450 16 Kansas City 39 65 .375 24 Detroit 30 68 .306 30 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 66 38 .635 — Oakland 58 46 .558 8 Los Angeles 54 50 .519 12 Texas 52 51 .505 13½ Seattle 43 63 .406 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston 19, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4, 14 innings

Advertisement

Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 8, 16 innings

Texas 11, Oakland 3

Seattle 10, Detroit 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-4), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 11-8), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 8-3) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 4-2) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 11-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 2-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:07 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 6-7) at Oakland (Bailey 8-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.