...

American League

July 26, 2019 11:17 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 66 37 .641
Tampa Bay 59 47 .557
Boston 58 47 .552 9
Toronto 39 66 .371 28
Baltimore 33 69 .324 32½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 63 40 .612
Cleveland 61 42 .592 2
Chicago 45 56 .446 17
Kansas City 39 66 .371 25
Detroit 30 68 .306 30½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 66 38 .635
Oakland 58 46 .558 8
Los Angeles 54 50 .519 12
Texas 52 51 .505 13½
Seattle 43 63 .406 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston 19, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4, 14 innings

Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 8, 16 innings

Texas 11, Oakland 3

Seattle 10, Detroit 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Houston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-4), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 11-8), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 8-3) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 4-2) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 11-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 2-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:07 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 6-7) at Oakland (Bailey 8-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:05 p.m.

