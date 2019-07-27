Listen Live Sports

American League

July 27, 2019 7:23 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 66 37 .641
Boston 58 47 .552 9
Tampa Bay 59 48 .551 9
Toronto 40 66 .377 27½
Baltimore 34 69 .330 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 63 40 .612
Cleveland 61 42 .592 2
Chicago 45 56 .446 17
Kansas City 39 66 .371 25
Detroit 30 70 .300 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 66 39 .629
Oakland 58 47 .552 8
Los Angeles 54 51 .514 12
Texas 53 51 .510 12½
Seattle 45 63 .417 22½

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

St. Louis 5, Houston 3

Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 5, Oakland 2

Seattle 3, Detroit 2

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 9, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-14), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 9-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-6), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 9-7) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-5), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-4), 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 5-11) at L.A. Angels (Cole 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Payano 1-0) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-8) at Seattle (Milone 1-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 12-2) at Boston (Sale 5-9), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

