|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|37
|.641
|—
|Boston
|58
|47
|.552
|9
|Tampa Bay
|59
|48
|.551
|9
|Toronto
|40
|66
|.377
|27½
|Baltimore
|34
|69
|.330
|32
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|63
|40
|.612
|—
|Cleveland
|61
|42
|.592
|2
|Chicago
|45
|56
|.446
|17
|Kansas City
|39
|66
|.371
|25
|Detroit
|30
|70
|.300
|31½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|39
|.629
|—
|Oakland
|58
|47
|.552
|8
|Los Angeles
|54
|51
|.514
|12
|Texas
|53
|51
|.510
|12½
|Seattle
|45
|63
|.417
|22½
___
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
St. Louis 5, Houston 3
Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 5, Oakland 2
Seattle 3, Detroit 2
Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 9, 12 innings
Seattle 8, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-14), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 9-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-6), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 9-7) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-5), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-4), 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 5-11) at L.A. Angels (Cole 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Payano 1-0) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-8) at Seattle (Milone 1-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 12-2) at Boston (Sale 5-9), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
