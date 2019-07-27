East Division W L Pct GB New York 66 38 .635 — Boston 59 47 .557 8 Tampa Bay 59 48 .551 8½ Toronto 40 66 .377 27 Baltimore 34 69 .330 31½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 63 41 .606 — Cleveland 62 42 .596 1 Chicago 46 56 .451 16 Kansas City 39 67 .368 25 Detroit 30 70 .300 31 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 67 39 .632 — Oakland 58 47 .552 8½ Los Angeles 54 51 .514 12½ Texas 53 51 .510 13 Seattle 45 63 .417 23

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

St. Louis 5, Houston 3

Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 5, Oakland 2

Seattle 3, Detroit 2

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 9, 12 innings

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 5

Seattle 8, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 1

Houston 8, St. Louis 2

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-14), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 9-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-6), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 9-7) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-5), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-4), 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 5-11) at L.A. Angels (Cole 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Payano 1-0) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-8) at Seattle (Milone 1-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 12-2) at Boston (Sale 5-9), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

