American League

July 29, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 67 38 .638
Tampa Bay 60 48 .556
Boston 59 48 .551 9
Toronto 40 67 .374 28
Baltimore 35 70 .333 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 64 41 .610
Cleveland 62 43 .590 2
Chicago 46 57 .447 17
Kansas City 40 67 .374 25
Detroit 30 71 .297 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 68 39 .636
Oakland 60 47 .561 8
Los Angeles 55 52 .514 13
Texas 53 53 .500 14½
Seattle 46 63 .422 23

___

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 9, 12 innings

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 5

Seattle 8, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 1

Houston 8, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 7

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 9

Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 6

L.A. Angels 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Seattle 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-3), 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-2), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 13-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-5) at Miami (Gallen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Price 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 9-8) at Texas (Jurado 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 6-11) at Kansas City (Montgomery 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (VerHagen 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-6), 10:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 7-5), 10:07 p.m.

