|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|67
|38
|.638
|—
|Tampa Bay
|60
|48
|.556
|8½
|Boston
|59
|48
|.551
|9
|Toronto
|40
|67
|.374
|28
|Baltimore
|35
|70
|.333
|32
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|64
|41
|.610
|—
|Cleveland
|62
|43
|.590
|2
|Chicago
|46
|57
|.447
|17
|Kansas City
|40
|67
|.374
|25
|Detroit
|30
|71
|.297
|32
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|39
|.636
|—
|Oakland
|60
|47
|.561
|8
|Los Angeles
|55
|52
|.514
|13
|Texas
|53
|53
|.500
|14½
|Seattle
|46
|63
|.422
|23
___
Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 9, 12 innings
Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 5
Seattle 8, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 1
Houston 8, St. Louis 2
Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 7
Oakland 5, Texas 4
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 9
Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 6
L.A. Angels 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 6, Texas 5
Seattle 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6
Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-3), 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-2), 3:40 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 13-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-5) at Miami (Gallen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Price 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 9-8) at Texas (Jurado 6-6), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 6-11) at Kansas City (Montgomery 1-3), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (VerHagen 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-6), 10:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 7-5), 10:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.