The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

July 29, 2019 11:17 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 67 38 .638
Tampa Bay 60 48 .556
Boston 59 48 .551 9
Toronto 41 67 .380 27½
Baltimore 35 70 .333 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 64 41 .610
Cleveland 62 43 .590 2
Chicago 46 57 .447 17
Kansas City 40 68 .370 25½
Detroit 30 71 .297 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 68 39 .636
Oakland 60 47 .561 8
Los Angeles 55 52 .514 13
Texas 53 53 .500 14½
Seattle 46 63 .422 23

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 9

Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 6

L.A. Angels 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Seattle 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6

Monday’s Games

Toronto 7, Kansas City 3

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-2), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 13-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-5) at Miami (Gallen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 12-3) at Boston (Price 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 9-8) at Texas (Jurado 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Montgomery 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (VerHagen 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-6), 10:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 7-5), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

