East Division W L Pct GB New York 67 39 .632 — Tampa Bay 61 48 .560 7½ Boston 59 49 .546 9 Toronto 41 67 .380 27 Baltimore 36 71 .336 31½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 65 41 .613 — Cleveland 62 44 .585 3 Chicago 46 57 .447 17½ Kansas City 40 68 .370 26 Detroit 31 71 .304 32 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 69 39 .639 — Oakland 60 47 .561 8½ Los Angeles 55 53 .509 14 Texas 53 54 .495 15½ Seattle 47 63 .427 23

___

Monday’s Games

Toronto 7, Kansas City 3

Detroit 7, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 8, Baltimore 1

Advertisement

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 5

Seattle 8, Texas 5

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Greinke 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 6-9), 1:15 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 9-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Porcello 9-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Minor 8-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Oakland (Anderson 9-6), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.