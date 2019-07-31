Listen Live Sports

American League

July 31, 2019 1:28 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 67 39 .632
Tampa Bay 61 48 .560
Boston 59 49 .546 9
Toronto 42 67 .385 26½
Baltimore 36 71 .336 31½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 65 41 .613
Cleveland 62 44 .585 3
Chicago 46 58 .442 18
Kansas City 40 69 .367 26½
Detroit 31 72 .301 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 69 39 .639
Oakland 61 47 .565 8
Los Angeles 56 53 .514 13½
Texas 53 54 .495 15½
Seattle 47 63 .427 23

___

Monday’s Games

Toronto 7, Kansas City 3

Detroit 7, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 8, Baltimore 1

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 5

Seattle 8, Texas 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings

Toronto 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 1

Oakland 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Greinke 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 6-9), 1:15 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 9-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at Boston (Porcello 9-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Minor 8-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Oakland (Anderson 9-6), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

