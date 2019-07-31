Listen Live Sports

American League

July 31, 2019 7:10 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 68 39 .636
Tampa Bay 61 48 .560 8
Boston 59 49 .546
Toronto 43 67 .391 26½
Baltimore 36 71 .336 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 65 41 .613
Cleveland 62 44 .585 3
Chicago 46 58 .442 18
Kansas City 40 70 .364 27
Detroit 32 72 .308 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 69 39 .639
Oakland 61 47 .565 8
Los Angeles 56 54 .509 14
Texas 53 54 .495 15½
Seattle 47 63 .427 23

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 5

Seattle 8, Texas 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings

Toronto 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 1

Oakland 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Pineda 7-5) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-2), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Oakland (Mengden 5-2), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 12-5) at Cleveland (Salazar 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Cashner 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

