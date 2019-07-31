|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|68
|39
|.636
|—
|Tampa Bay
|62
|48
|.564
|7½
|Boston
|59
|50
|.541
|10
|Toronto
|43
|67
|.391
|26½
|Baltimore
|36
|71
|.336
|32
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|66
|41
|.617
|—
|Cleveland
|63
|44
|.589
|3
|Chicago
|46
|58
|.442
|18½
|Kansas City
|40
|70
|.364
|27½
|Detroit
|32
|72
|.308
|32½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|40
|.633
|—
|Oakland
|61
|47
|.565
|7½
|Los Angeles
|56
|54
|.509
|13½
|Texas
|53
|54
|.495
|15
|Seattle
|47
|63
|.427
|22½
___
Baltimore 8, San Diego 5
Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 2, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 2, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 5
Seattle 8, Texas 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings
Toronto 9, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 1
Oakland 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5
Toronto 4, Kansas City 1
Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1
Cleveland 10, Houston 4
Minnesota 7, Miami 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 7-5) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-2), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Oakland (Mengden 5-2), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 12-5) at Cleveland (Salazar 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Cashner 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
