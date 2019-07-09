American League 4, National League 3

NL AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yelich lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bryant lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 McNeil lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Baez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Story ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 DeJong ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258 Freeman 1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Blackmon rf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .500 Bellinger rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Alonso 1b 2 0 1 2 0 1 .500 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moustakas 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bell dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 d-Realmuto ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Contreras c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Muncy 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Marte 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Grandal c 1 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Acuna Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Dahl cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 Totals 32 3 5 3 3 16

AL AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 a-Lindor ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 LeMahieu 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Torres ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Trout cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Merrifield cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Abreu 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Vogelbach ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bregman 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500 M.Chapman 3b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .265 Sanchez c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500 McCann c 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Brantley lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000 Meadows lf-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Bogaerts ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Betts rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Polanco ss 2 0 1 1 0 1 .500 Gallo lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 1.000 Totals 30 4 8 3 1 7

NL 000 001 020—3 5 0 AL 010 010 20x—4 8 0

a-struck out for Springer in the 5th. b-struck out for LeMahieu in the 5th. c-flied out for Martinez in the 6th. d-popped out for Bell in the 7th. e-grounded out for Meadows in the 7th.

LOB_NL 5, AL 3. 2B_Marte, Sanchez, Brantley. HR_Blackmon, off Hendriks; Gallo, off Smith. RBIs_Alonso 2, Blackmon, Brantley, Polanco, Gallo. SB_Alonso, DeJong.

Runners left in scoring position_NL 4 (Baez, Bell, Moustakas 2); AL 2 (Santana, Polanco). RISP_NL 1 for 8; AL 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Arenado, LeMahieu, Trout, Meadows, Bogaerts. GIDP_Abreu, Bogaerts.

DP_NL 2 (DeJong, Muncy, Alonso), (DeJong, Muncy, Alonso).

NL IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Kershaw, L 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 9.00 deGrom 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Buehler 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 9.00 Soroka 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Woodruff 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 12 13.50 Smith 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 3 27.00 Alcantara 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 AL IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Tanaka, W 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Berrios, H 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Giolito, H 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00 Bieber, H 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 0.00 Hendriks, H 1 1 1 1 0 3 19 9.00 Greene, H 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Hand, H 1 2 2 2 2 1 33 18.00 A.Chapman, S 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 0.00

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tim Timmons; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:48. A_36,747 (35,225).

