American League 4, National League 3

|NL
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bryant lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|McNeil lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Story ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|DeJong ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Freeman 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Blackmon rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Bellinger rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moustakas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bell dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|d-Realmuto ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Muncy 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marte 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Grandal c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Acuna Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Dahl cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|3
|16
|AL
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|a-Lindor ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|LeMahieu 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Torres ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Merrifield cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Abreu 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Vogelbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|M.Chapman 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Sanchez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|McCann c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Brantley lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Meadows lf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Bogaerts ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Betts rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Polanco ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Gallo lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|3
|1
|7
|NL
|000
|001
|020—3
|5
|0
|AL
|010
|010
|20x—4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Springer in the 5th. b-struck out for LeMahieu in the 5th. c-flied out for Martinez in the 6th. d-popped out for Bell in the 7th. e-grounded out for Meadows in the 7th.
LOB_NL 5, AL 3. 2B_Marte, Sanchez, Brantley. HR_Blackmon, off Hendriks; Gallo, off Smith. RBIs_Alonso 2, Blackmon, Brantley, Polanco, Gallo. SB_Alonso, DeJong.
Runners left in scoring position_NL 4 (Baez, Bell, Moustakas 2); AL 2 (Santana, Polanco). RISP_NL 1 for 8; AL 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Arenado, LeMahieu, Trout, Meadows, Bogaerts. GIDP_Abreu, Bogaerts.
DP_NL 2 (DeJong, Muncy, Alonso), (DeJong, Muncy, Alonso).
|NL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Kershaw, L
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|9.00
|deGrom
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Buehler
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|9.00
|Soroka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Woodruff
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|13.50
|Smith
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|27.00
|Alcantara
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|AL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Tanaka, W
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Berrios, H, 0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Giolito, H, 0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Bieber, H, 0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.00
|Hendriks, H, 7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|9.00
|Greene, H, 0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Hand, H, 0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|33
|18.00
|A.Chapman, S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|0.00
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tim Timmons; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:48. A_36,747 (35,225).
