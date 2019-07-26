Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American right back Shaq Moore signs with Tenerife

July 26, 2019 6:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Shaq Moore, a 22-year-old American right back, has signed with second-tier Tenerife in Spain.

Moore signed with Levante in 2016 but made just six appearances He was loaned to second-tier Reus Deportiu last season but was among the players who left in December because of unpaid salary.

Moore is from Powder Springs, Georgia, and has made five appearances for the U.S. national team.

His signing was announced Friday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established