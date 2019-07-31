Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Andy Murray, brother Jamie advance in doubles at Citi Open

July 31, 2019 10:59 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brothers Andy and Jamie Murray have advanced in doubles at the Citi Open.

The Scottish brothers beat France’s Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-4, 6-7(7), 10-5 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals. They rallied to win on their fourth match point.

Former No. 1-ranked Andy Murray and his brother, who was once ranked No. 1 in doubles, are teaming up for the first time since 2016. The field at the Citi Open features the top 10 doubles players in the world.

In singles action, top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat wild-card Tommy Paul 6-3, 7-5, fifth-seeded John Isner topped Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4, and eighth-seeded Milos Raonic defeated American qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1, 6-4..

On the women’s side, No. 3 seed Sofia Kenin was upset by fellow American Lauren Davis, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, and Jessica Pegula beat Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Kenin’s exit followed a stunning Tuesday when top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon star Coco Gauff were knocked out of the tournament.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

