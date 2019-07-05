Listen Live Sports

Angels 5, Astros 4

July 5, 2019 11:22 pm
 
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 4 1 2 2 Sprnger cf 4 0 0 0
Trout cf 3 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Simmons ss 4 1 1 1 Brntley lf 4 3 4 1
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0
J.Prker lf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 3
Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 4 0 0 0
Fltcher 3b 3 1 1 0 Straw ss 2 0 0 0
Kemp ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 33 4 6 4
Los Angeles 003 001 010—5
Houston 010 100 020—4

DP_Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 6. 2B_K.Calhoun (16), Lucroy (6), Brantley 2 (24), Alvarez (5). HR_K.Calhoun (19), Trout (26), Ohtani (13), Simmons (4), Brantley (12), Gurriel (12). SB_Straw (5). CS_Rengifo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
No.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pena W,6-2 4 3 2 2 2 5
J.Anderson H,10 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Buttrey H,17 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bedrosian H,9 1 2 2 2 0 1
H.Robles S,12-14 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Verlander L,10-4 7 7 4 4 1 6
H.Rondon 1 1 1 1 0 0
James 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Verlander.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:54. A_41,219 (41,168).

