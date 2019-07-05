Listen Live Sports

Angels 5, Astros 4

July 5, 2019 11:22 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .238
Trout cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .299
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .309
Simmons ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .284
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Parker lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Fletcher 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .287
Totals 34 5 9 5 1 8
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .302
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Brantley lf 4 3 4 1 0 0 .318
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .313
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .275
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .292
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Straw ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .288
a-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Totals 33 4 6 4 4 8
Los Angeles 003 001 010—5 9 0
Houston 010 100 020—4 6 0

a-struck out for Straw in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 6. 2B_Calhoun (16), Lucroy (6), Brantley 2 (24), Alvarez (5). HR_Calhoun (19), off Verlander; Ohtani (13), off Verlander; Simmons (4), off Verlander; Trout (26), off Rondon; Brantley (12), off Pena; Gurriel (12), off Bedrosian. RBIs_Calhoun 2 (47), Trout (63), Ohtani (36), Simmons (23), Brantley (46), Gurriel 3 (45). SB_Straw (5). CS_Rengifo (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Simmons, Rengifo); Houston 4 (Altuve, Reddick, Chirinos 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Lucroy.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.09
Pena, W, 6-2 4 3 2 2 2 5 61 4.72
Anderson, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 20 3.45
Buttrey, H, 17 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.20
Bedrosian, H, 9 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 2.79
Robles, S, 12-14 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.88
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, L, 10-4 7 7 4 4 1 6 102 2.98
Rondon 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 3.00
James 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.15

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 2-0. WP_Verlander.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:54. A_41,219 (41,168).

