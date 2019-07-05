Angels 5, Astros 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Parker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Fletcher 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|1
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Brantley lf
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.275
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Straw ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|a-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|4
|8
|Los Angeles
|003
|001
|010—5
|9
|0
|Houston
|010
|100
|020—4
|6
|0
a-struck out for Straw in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 6. 2B_Calhoun (16), Lucroy (6), Brantley 2 (24), Alvarez (5). HR_Calhoun (19), off Verlander; Ohtani (13), off Verlander; Simmons (4), off Verlander; Trout (26), off Rondon; Brantley (12), off Pena; Gurriel (12), off Bedrosian. RBIs_Calhoun 2 (47), Trout (63), Ohtani (36), Simmons (23), Brantley (46), Gurriel 3 (45). SB_Straw (5). CS_Rengifo (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Simmons, Rengifo); Houston 4 (Altuve, Reddick, Chirinos 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Lucroy.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.09
|Pena, W, 6-2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|61
|4.72
|Anderson, H, 10
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.45
|Buttrey, H, 17
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.20
|Bedrosian, H, 9
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|2.79
|Robles, S, 12-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.88
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 10-4
|7
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|102
|2.98
|Rondon
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.00
|James
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.15
Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 2-0. WP_Verlander.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:54. A_41,219 (41,168).
