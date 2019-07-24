Angels 5, Dodgers 4

Los Angeles (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .291 Trout cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .298 Upton lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .258 Calhoun rf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .237 Simmons ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Pujols 1b 5 0 0 1 0 3 .247 Rengifo 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .262 Garneau c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Cole p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Ohtani ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .300 Pena p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mejia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ward ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .100 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Buttrey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Goodwin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .285 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 5 11 5 3 10

Los Angeles (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson 1b-lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .239 Verdugo lf-cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .296 Turner 3b 2 1 0 0 3 1 .290 Bellinger rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .333 Muncy 2b 2 1 0 1 2 1 .267 Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Hernandez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Seager ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .276 Martin c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .223 Maeda p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Urias p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300 c-Beaty ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .303 Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Freese 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Totals 33 4 9 4 7 10

Los Angeles (A) 010 030 100—5 11 2 Los Angeles (N) 000 102 001—4 9 1

a-singled for Cole in the 2nd. b-walked for Mejia in the 6th. c-walked for Urias in the 6th. d-singled for Buttrey in the 8th. e-singled for Chargois in the 9th.

E_Fletcher (5), Pujols (2), Turner (6). LOB_Los Angeles (A) 10, Los Angeles (N) 11. 2B_Upton (4), Calhoun 2 (18), Rengifo (13), Bellinger (20). HR_Trout (33), off Maeda; Calhoun (22), off Y.Garcia. RBIs_Trout (80), Calhoun 2 (52), Pujols (59), Ohtani (41), Pederson (49), Muncy (69), Seager (41), Martin (9). SF_Muncy, Seager.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles (A) 6 (Fletcher, Upton, Pujols 2, Rengifo, Garneau); Los Angeles (N) 6 (Turner 2, Bellinger, Seager, Martin 2). RISP_Los Angeles (A) 3 for 14; Los Angeles (N) 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Pujols, Pollock. GIDP_Fletcher.

DP_Los Angeles (N) 1 (Muncy, Freese).

Los Angeles (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 3.21 Pena, W, 8-3 3 2-3 3 1 1 3 5 80 4.82 Mejia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 8.82 Anderson, H, 13 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 19 4.33 Buttrey, H, 18 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 30 2.45 Bedrosian, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.23 Robles, S, 15-17 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 2.70 Los Angeles (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, L, 7-7 4 1-3 4 3 3 2 7 95 3.81 Urias 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 32 2.34 Y.Garcia 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 4.08 Chargois 2 2 0 0 0 2 16 4.40

Inherited runners-scored_Mejia 2-0, Buttrey 3-1, Urias 1-1. HBP_Maeda (Garneau).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:54. A_53,725 (56,000).

