Angels 5, Dodgers 4

|Los Angeles (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Upton lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Calhoun rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.247
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Garneau c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Cole p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Pena p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mejia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ward ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Buttrey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|3
|10
|Los Angeles (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson 1b-lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Verdugo lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Turner 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.290
|Bellinger rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Muncy 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.267
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Martin c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Maeda p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Urias p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|c-Beaty ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Y.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Freese 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|7
|10
|Los Angeles (A)
|010
|030
|100—5
|11
|2
|Los Angeles (N)
|000
|102
|001—4
|9
|1
a-singled for Cole in the 2nd. b-walked for Mejia in the 6th. c-walked for Urias in the 6th. d-singled for Buttrey in the 8th. e-singled for Chargois in the 9th.
E_Fletcher (5), Pujols (2), Turner (6). LOB_Los Angeles (A) 10, Los Angeles (N) 11. 2B_Upton (4), Calhoun 2 (18), Rengifo (13), Bellinger (20). HR_Trout (33), off Maeda; Calhoun (22), off Y.Garcia. RBIs_Trout (80), Calhoun 2 (52), Pujols (59), Ohtani (41), Pederson (49), Muncy (69), Seager (41), Martin (9). SF_Muncy, Seager.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles (A) 6 (Fletcher, Upton, Pujols 2, Rengifo, Garneau); Los Angeles (N) 6 (Turner 2, Bellinger, Seager, Martin 2). RISP_Los Angeles (A) 3 for 14; Los Angeles (N) 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Pujols, Pollock. GIDP_Fletcher.
DP_Los Angeles (N) 1 (Muncy, Freese).
|Los Angeles (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.21
|Pena, W, 8-3
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|80
|4.82
|Mejia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8.82
|Anderson, H, 13
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|19
|4.33
|Buttrey, H, 18
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|2.45
|Bedrosian, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.23
|Robles, S, 15-17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|2.70
|Los Angeles (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, L, 7-7
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|95
|3.81
|Urias
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|32
|2.34
|Y.Garcia
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|4.08
|Chargois
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.40
Inherited runners-scored_Mejia 2-0, Buttrey 3-1, Urias 1-1. HBP_Maeda (Garneau).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:54. A_53,725 (56,000).
