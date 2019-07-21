Listen Live Sports

Angels 6, Mariners 2

July 21, 2019 12:47 am
 
< a min read
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher 3b 5 1 2 1 M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 1 1 3 J.Crwfr ss 2 1 0 0
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 0 Do.Sntn rf 4 0 0 0
Upton lf 4 1 0 0 Vglbach dh 4 0 0 0
Goodwin lf 0 0 0 0 Narvaez c 4 1 3 1
Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 K.Sager 3b 4 0 0 0
Pujols 1b 3 0 2 0 T.Bckhm lf-1b 4 0 1 0
K.Clhun rf 3 1 0 0 Au.Nola 1b 2 0 1 0
K.Smith c 3 0 1 1 Moore pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 4 1 1 0 D.Grdon 2b 1 0 0 1
Totals 35 6 9 5 Totals 28 2 5 2
Los Angeles 000 200 004—6
Seattle 011 000 000—2

E_Simmons (6). DP_Los Angeles 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Pujols (14). HR_Trout (31). SB_Fletcher (6), Ohtani (7), J.Crawford (2). SF_D.Gordon (5). S_J.Crawford (1), D.Gordon (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Canning 5 4 2 2 1 6
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1
J.Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 0
Buttrey W,6-4 1 0 0 0 0 3
H.Robles 1 1 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Wisler 1 1 0 0 0 2
LeBlanc 5 4 2 2 3 4
Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 1 2
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1
Elias L,2-2 2-3 4 4 4 1 0
Carasiti 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Canning (M.Smith). WP_Carasiti.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:23. A_30,927 (47,943).

