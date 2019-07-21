Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 6, Mariners 2

July 21, 2019 12:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .293
Trout cf 4 1 1 3 1 2 .300
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .295
Upton lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .250
Goodwin lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .287
Pujols 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .247
Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .232
K.Smith c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .281
Rengifo 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261
Totals 35 6 9 5 5 9
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Crawford ss 2 1 0 0 1 1 .257
Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .274
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .236
Narvaez c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .300
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Beckham lf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Nola 1b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .333
1-Moore pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Gordon 2b 1 0 0 1 0 0 .270
Totals 28 2 5 2 2 10
Los Angeles 000 200 004—6 9 1
Seattle 011 000 000—2 5 0

1-ran for Nola in the 7th.

E_Simmons (6). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Pujols (14). HR_Trout (31), off Elias. RBIs_Fletcher (33), Trout 3 (78), K.Smith (12), Narvaez (39), Gordon (27). SB_Fletcher (6), Ohtani (7), Crawford (2). SF_Gordon. S_Crawford, Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton 2, K.Smith); Seattle 3 (M.Smith 2, Vogelbach). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Seattle 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Calhoun, Seager.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols); Seattle 1 (Gordon, Crawford, Nola).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Canning 5 4 2 2 1 6 86 4.67
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.30
Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.86
Buttrey, W, 6-4 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 2.54
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.56
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wisler 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 5.45
LeBlanc 5 4 2 2 3 4 93 5.05
Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 9.00
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.24
Elias, L, 2-2 2-3 4 4 4 1 0 31 4.85
Carasiti 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.87

Inherited runners-scored_Carasiti 1-0. HBP_Canning (M.Smith). WP_Carasiti.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:23. A_30,927 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.