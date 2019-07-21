Angels 6, Mariners 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .293 Trout cf 4 1 1 3 1 2 .300 Ohtani dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .295 Upton lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .250 Goodwin lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .287 Pujols 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .247 Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .232 K.Smith c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .281 Rengifo 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261 Totals 35 6 9 5 5 9

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Crawford ss 2 1 0 0 1 1 .257 Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .274 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .236 Narvaez c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .300 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Beckham lf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Nola 1b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .333 1-Moore pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Gordon 2b 1 0 0 1 0 0 .270 Totals 28 2 5 2 2 10

Los Angeles 000 200 004—6 9 1 Seattle 011 000 000—2 5 0

1-ran for Nola in the 7th.

E_Simmons (6). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Pujols (14). HR_Trout (31), off Elias. RBIs_Fletcher (33), Trout 3 (78), K.Smith (12), Narvaez (39), Gordon (27). SB_Fletcher (6), Ohtani (7), Crawford (2). SF_Gordon. S_Crawford, Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton 2, K.Smith); Seattle 3 (M.Smith 2, Vogelbach). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Seattle 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Calhoun, Seager.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols); Seattle 1 (Gordon, Crawford, Nola).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Canning 5 4 2 2 1 6 86 4.67 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.30 Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.86 Buttrey, W, 6-4 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 2.54 Robles 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.56 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wisler 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 5.45 LeBlanc 5 4 2 2 3 4 93 5.05 Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 9.00 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.24 Elias, L, 2-2 2-3 4 4 4 1 0 31 4.85 Carasiti 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.87

Inherited runners-scored_Carasiti 1-0. HBP_Canning (M.Smith). WP_Carasiti.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:23. A_30,927 (47,943).

