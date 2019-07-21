Angels 6, Mariners 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.300
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Goodwin lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|5
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.236
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Beckham lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Nola 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|1-Moore pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Gordon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|2
|10
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|004—6
|9
|1
|Seattle
|011
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
1-ran for Nola in the 7th.
E_Simmons (6). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Pujols (14). HR_Trout (31), off Elias. RBIs_Fletcher (33), Trout 3 (78), K.Smith (12), Narvaez (39), Gordon (27). SB_Fletcher (6), Ohtani (7), Crawford (2). SF_Gordon. S_Crawford, Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton 2, K.Smith); Seattle 3 (M.Smith 2, Vogelbach). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Seattle 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Calhoun, Seager.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols); Seattle 1 (Gordon, Crawford, Nola).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|86
|4.67
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.30
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.86
|Buttrey, W, 6-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|2.54
|Robles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.56
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.45
|LeBlanc
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|93
|5.05
|Tuivailala
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|9.00
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.24
|Elias, L, 2-2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|31
|4.85
|Carasiti
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.87
Inherited runners-scored_Carasiti 1-0. HBP_Canning (M.Smith). WP_Carasiti.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:23. A_30,927 (47,943).
