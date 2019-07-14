Angels 6, Mariners 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. M.Smith cf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .236 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Santana rf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .283 Beckham dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Murphy c 2 0 1 1 1 1 .266 b-Narvaez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .195 Nola 1b-2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .323 Williamson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .156 a-Vogelbach ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Moore 2b-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .195 d-Gordon ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Totals 35 3 10 3 1 15

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher ss-rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .298 Trout cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Simmons ss 2 0 0 1 1 0 .290 Ohtani dh 2 0 1 1 1 1 .300 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .254 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Calhoun rf-cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .238 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Garneau c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .256 c-Bour ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .183 1-K.Smith pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .294 Thaiss 3b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .176 Totals 29 6 6 6 7 6

Seattle 111 000 000—3 10 0 Los Angeles 010 020 03x—6 6 0

a-flied out for Williamson in the 6th. b-struck out for Murphy in the 8th. c-singled for Garneau in the 8th. d-singled for Moore in the 9th.

1-ran for Bour in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Moore (7). 3B_M.Smith (6). HR_Nola (2), off Suarez; Santana (19), off Suarez; Calhoun (21), off Kikuchi; Thaiss (1), off Elias. RBIs_Santana (64), Murphy (20), Nola (3), Ohtani (39), Calhoun (49), Thaiss 3 (4), Simmons (25). SB_Moore (7), Rengifo (1). CS_Seager (1), Moore (7). SF_Ohtani.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (M.Smith, Crawford, Santana, Seager); Los Angeles 3 (Pujols 2, Thaiss). RISP_Seattle 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 4 2 3 3 4 3 87 5.01 Carasiti 1 0 0 0 2 1 25 6.14 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 4.36 Bass, L, 1-3 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 26 4.43 Elias 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 4.07 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez 4 1-3 7 3 3 1 7 91 5.51 Ramirez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.30 Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.48 Buttrey, W, 5-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.45 Robles, S, 13-15 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.68

Kikuchi pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Carasiti 2-2, Elias 2-2. HBP_Suarez (Moore). WP_Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:28. A_38,560 (45,050).

