Angels 6, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Smith cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Santana rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Beckham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|b-Narvaez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Nola 1b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.323
|Williamson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|a-Vogelbach ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Moore 2b-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|d-Gordon ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|1
|15
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Trout cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Ohtani dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.300
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.254
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Calhoun rf-cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Garneau c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|c-Bour ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|1-K.Smith pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.176
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Seattle
|111
|000
|000—3
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|020
|03x—6
|6
|0
a-flied out for Williamson in the 6th. b-struck out for Murphy in the 8th. c-singled for Garneau in the 8th. d-singled for Moore in the 9th.
1-ran for Bour in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Moore (7). 3B_M.Smith (6). HR_Nola (2), off Suarez; Santana (19), off Suarez; Calhoun (21), off Kikuchi; Thaiss (1), off Elias. RBIs_Santana (64), Murphy (20), Nola (3), Ohtani (39), Calhoun (49), Thaiss 3 (4), Simmons (25). SB_Moore (7), Rengifo (1). CS_Seager (1), Moore (7). SF_Ohtani.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (M.Smith, Crawford, Santana, Seager); Los Angeles 3 (Pujols 2, Thaiss). RISP_Seattle 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|4
|2
|3
|3
|4
|3
|87
|5.01
|Carasiti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|6.14
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.36
|Bass, L, 1-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|4.43
|Elias
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4.07
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|91
|5.51
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.30
|Bedrosian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.48
|Buttrey, W, 5-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.45
|Robles, S, 13-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.68
Kikuchi pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Carasiti 2-2, Elias 2-2. HBP_Suarez (Moore). WP_Gearrin.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:28. A_38,560 (45,050).
