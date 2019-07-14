Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Angels 6, Mariners 3

July 14, 2019 7:51 pm
 
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 5 0 1 0 Fltcher ss-rf 4 0 0 0
J.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 1 0 0 0
Do.Sntn rf 4 2 2 1 Simmons ss 2 0 0 1
T.Bckhm dh 4 0 1 0 Ohtani dh 2 0 1 1
T.Mrphy c 2 0 1 1 Upton lf 3 0 0 0
Narvaez ph-c 1 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0
K.Sager 3b 4 0 1 0 K.Clhun rf-cf 3 2 1 1
Au.Nola 1b-2b 4 1 2 1 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0
Wllmson lf 2 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 1 0 0
Vglbach ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Bour ph 1 0 1 0
Moore 2b-lf 2 0 1 0 K.Smith pr-c 0 1 0 0
D.Grdon ph 1 0 1 0 Thaiss 3b 3 2 2 3
Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 29 6 6 6
Seattle 111 000 000—3
Los Angeles 010 020 03x—6

LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Moore (7). 3B_M.Smith (6). HR_Do.Santana (19), Au.Nola (2), K.Calhoun (21), Thaiss (1). SB_Moore (7), Rengifo (1). CS_K.Seager (1), Moore (7). SF_Ohtani (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi 4 2 3 3 4 3
Carasiti 1 0 0 0 2 1
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bass L,1-3 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Elias 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
J.Suarez 4 1-3 7 3 3 1 7
No.Ramirez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 0 2
Buttrey W,5-4 1 0 0 0 0 2
H.Robles S,13-15 1 1 0 0 0 2

Kikuchi pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

HBP_by J.Suarez (Moore). WP_Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:28. A_38,560 (45,050).

