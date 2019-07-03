Listen Live Sports

Angels 6, Rangers 2

July 3, 2019 11:20 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
K.Calhoun rf 5 1 3 1 0 2 .235
Trout cf 5 2 2 4 0 3 .296
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .307
Upton lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .269
Parker lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Thaiss 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Rengifo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Garneau c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .278
Fletcher 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Totals 37 6 12 6 1 11
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .277
W.Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Andrus ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .306
Gallo cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .276
Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262
Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .230
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .186
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .207
Federowicz c 3 2 2 1 0 1 .235
Totals 31 2 4 2 2 16
Los Angeles 004 002 000—6 12 1
Texas 001 010 000—2 4 0

E_Simmons (5). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Texas 5. 2B_Ohtani 2 (8), Thaiss (1), Federowicz (2). HR_Trout (23), off Jurado; Trout (24), off Jurado; Federowicz (3), off Barria. RBIs_K.Calhoun (44), Trout 4 (61), Upton (6), Andrus (44), Federowicz (5). SF_Andrus.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Trout, Simmons); Texas 1 (Guzman). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 9; Texas 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Parker. GIDP_Bour, Fletcher.

DP_Texas 2 (Odor, Andrus, Guzman), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria, W, 3-2 5 4 2 2 2 8 87 5.22
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 3 20 3.52
Buttrey 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.27
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.41
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.95
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jurado, L, 5-4 6 7 6 6 1 7 98 4.38
Valdez 2 2-3 4 0 0 0 3 41 0.00
C.Martin 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_C.Martin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:55. A_28,998 (49,115).

