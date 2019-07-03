Angels 6, Rangers 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|K.Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Trout cf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|.296
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Parker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Rengifo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Garneau c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Fletcher 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|1
|11
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|W.Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Gallo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.186
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Federowicz c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|16
|Los Angeles
|004
|002
|000—6
|12
|1
|Texas
|001
|010
|000—2
|4
|0
E_Simmons (5). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Texas 5. 2B_Ohtani 2 (8), Thaiss (1), Federowicz (2). HR_Trout (23), off Jurado; Trout (24), off Jurado; Federowicz (3), off Barria. RBIs_K.Calhoun (44), Trout 4 (61), Upton (6), Andrus (44), Federowicz (5). SF_Andrus.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Trout, Simmons); Texas 1 (Guzman). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 9; Texas 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Parker. GIDP_Bour, Fletcher.
DP_Texas 2 (Odor, Andrus, Guzman), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria, W, 3-2
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|87
|5.22
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.52
|Buttrey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.27
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.41
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.95
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jurado, L, 5-4
|6
|7
|6
|6
|1
|7
|98
|4.38
|Valdez
|2
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|0.00
|C.Martin
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored_C.Martin 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:55. A_28,998 (49,115).
