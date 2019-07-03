Listen Live Sports

Angels 6, Rangers 2

July 3, 2019 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 5 1 3 1 Choo dh 4 0 1 0
Trout cf 5 2 2 4 W.Clhun lf 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 1
Upton lf 3 0 1 1 Gallo cf 4 0 0 0
J.Prker lf 1 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0
Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 1 0
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
Thaiss 3b 3 1 1 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 1 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 3 2 2 1
Garneau c 4 1 2 0
Fltcher 2b-3b 4 0 1 0
Totals 37 6 12 6 Totals 31 2 4 2
Los Angeles 004 002 000—6
Texas 001 010 000—2

E_Simmons (5). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Texas 5. 2B_Ohtani 2 (8), Thaiss (1), Federowicz (2). HR_Trout 2 (24), Federowicz (3). SF_Andrus (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Barria W,3-2 5 4 2 2 2 8
J.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 3
Buttrey 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1
H.Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Jurado L,5-4 6 7 6 6 1 7
P.Valdez 2 2-3 4 0 0 0 3
Ch.Martin 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:55. A_28,998 (49,115).

