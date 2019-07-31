Listen Live Sports

Angels 6, Tigers 1

July 31, 2019 1:12 am
 
Detroit Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Goodwin lf 5 1 2 1
Goodrum 2b 5 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 0 0 0
Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 2 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 3 1
G.Bckhm pr-dh 0 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Fltcher 3b 3 1 0 0
Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1
H.Cstro 3b 3 0 1 0 Thaiss 1b 4 1 2 3
V.Reyes lf 4 1 2 0 Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 0
J.Rgers c 4 0 2 1 Garneau c 4 0 1 0
Mercer ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 1 8 1 Totals 36 6 12 6
Detroit 000 000 100—1
Los Angeles 020 021 10x—6

E_Simmons (9), J.Rogers (1), Mercer (3). DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Detroit 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Mi.Cabrera (15), Castellanos (37), V.Reyes (3), Goodwin (19), Simmons 2 (16). HR_Thaiss (5). SB_Ohtani (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
VerHagen L,1-2 4 2-3 10 4 3 1 2
Ni.Ramirez 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 1
G.Soto 1 1 1 1 1 0
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 3
Los Angeles
Canning W,4-6 6 4 0 0 1 7
T.Cole 2 3 1 1 1 4
H.Robles 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Canning, G.Soto.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, John Libka; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:52. A_33,907 (45,050).

