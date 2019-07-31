Listen Live Sports

Angels 6, Tigers 1

July 31, 2019 1:13 am
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .232
Goodrum 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280
1-Beckham pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .252
Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .291
Reyes lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .254
Rogers c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500
Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218
Totals 36 1 8 1 2 12
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodwin lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .290
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .294
Ohtani dh 4 1 3 1 0 1 .292
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Fletcher 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .294
Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276
Thaiss 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .250
Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .252
Garneau c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Totals 36 6 12 6 2 6
Detroit 000 000 100—1 8 2
Los Angeles 020 021 10x—6 12 1

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Rogers (1), Mercer (3), Simmons (9). LOB_Detroit 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Cabrera (15), Castellanos (37), Reyes (3), Goodwin (19), Simmons 2 (16). HR_Thaiss (5), off VerHagen. RBIs_Rogers (1), Goodwin (29), Ohtani (43), Simmons (28), Thaiss 3 (12). SB_Ohtani (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Goodrum 2, Castro 2, Reyes); Los Angeles 5 (Trout, Ohtani, Simmons, Thaiss 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 9; Los Angeles 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Rogers, Goodwin, Trout. LIDP_Garneau. GIDP_Calhoun.

DP_Detroit 2 (Dixon, Mercer), (Mercer, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
VerHagen, L, 1-2 4 2-3 10 4 3 1 2 84 11.66
Ramirez 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 16 4.56
Soto 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 7.46
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.68
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Canning, W, 4-6 6 4 0 0 1 7 93 4.76
Cole 2 3 1 1 1 4 35 2.94
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.72

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0. WP_Canning, Soto.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, John Libka; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:52. A_33,907 (45,050).

