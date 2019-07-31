Angels 6, Tigers 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Goodrum 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|1-Beckham pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Reyes lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Totals
|36
|1
|8
|1
|2
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodwin lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Fletcher 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Thaiss 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Garneau c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|2
|6
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100—1
|8
|2
|Los Angeles
|020
|021
|10x—6
|12
|1
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Rogers (1), Mercer (3), Simmons (9). LOB_Detroit 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Cabrera (15), Castellanos (37), Reyes (3), Goodwin (19), Simmons 2 (16). HR_Thaiss (5), off VerHagen. RBIs_Rogers (1), Goodwin (29), Ohtani (43), Simmons (28), Thaiss 3 (12). SB_Ohtani (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Goodrum 2, Castro 2, Reyes); Los Angeles 5 (Trout, Ohtani, Simmons, Thaiss 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 9; Los Angeles 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Rogers, Goodwin, Trout. LIDP_Garneau. GIDP_Calhoun.
DP_Detroit 2 (Dixon, Mercer), (Mercer, Dixon).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|VerHagen, L, 1-2
|4
|2-3
|10
|4
|3
|1
|2
|84
|11.66
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.56
|Soto
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|7.46
|Cisnero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|3.68
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, W, 4-6
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|93
|4.76
|Cole
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|35
|2.94
|Robles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.72
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0. WP_Canning, Soto.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, John Libka; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:52. A_33,907 (45,050).
