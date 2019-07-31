Angels 6, Tigers 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Goodrum 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280 1-Beckham pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .252 Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .291 Reyes lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .254 Rogers c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500 Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Totals 36 1 8 1 2 12

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodwin lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .290 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .294 Ohtani dh 4 1 3 1 0 1 .292 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Fletcher 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .294 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276 Thaiss 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .250 Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .252 Garneau c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232 Totals 36 6 12 6 2 6

Detroit 000 000 100—1 8 2 Los Angeles 020 021 10x—6 12 1

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Rogers (1), Mercer (3), Simmons (9). LOB_Detroit 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Cabrera (15), Castellanos (37), Reyes (3), Goodwin (19), Simmons 2 (16). HR_Thaiss (5), off VerHagen. RBIs_Rogers (1), Goodwin (29), Ohtani (43), Simmons (28), Thaiss 3 (12). SB_Ohtani (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Goodrum 2, Castro 2, Reyes); Los Angeles 5 (Trout, Ohtani, Simmons, Thaiss 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 9; Los Angeles 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Rogers, Goodwin, Trout. LIDP_Garneau. GIDP_Calhoun.

DP_Detroit 2 (Dixon, Mercer), (Mercer, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA VerHagen, L, 1-2 4 2-3 10 4 3 1 2 84 11.66 Ramirez 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 16 4.56 Soto 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 7.46 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.68 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Canning, W, 4-6 6 4 0 0 1 7 93 4.76 Cole 2 3 1 1 1 4 35 2.94 Robles 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.72

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0. WP_Canning, Soto.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, John Libka; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:52. A_33,907 (45,050).

