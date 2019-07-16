Listen Live Sports

Angels 9, Astros 6

July 16, 2019 1:48 am
 
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 5 3 3 3 Fltcher 3b 5 1 2 0
Altuve 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 5 1 1 2
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 Ohtani dh 4 1 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 4 3 2 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 Pujols 1b 4 2 3 3
Reddick rf 3 0 0 1 K.Clhun rf 3 0 1 0
R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0 K.Smith c 2 0 1 3
Kemp lf-2b 5 0 2 0 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0
Straw ss 1 2 0 0 Hrmsllo cf 3 1 0 0
Brntley ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 9 5 Totals 34 9 10 8
Houston 120 002 010—6
Los Angeles 001 240 20x—9

E_F.Valdez (1), Altuve (6). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Houston 11, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Fletcher 2 (18), Upton (2), Pujols (12), K.Smith (9). HR_Springer 2 (20), Simmons (5). SF_K.Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
James 1 0 0 0 0 1
F.Valdez L,3-6 4 6 7 4 4 4
Joe.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0
McHugh 2 3 2 1 0 2
Los Angeles
Canning 1 1-3 2 3 3 6 2
T.Cole 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 2
J.Anderson W,3-0 1 1 2 2 2 0
Bedrosian H,10 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Buttrey 1 1 1 1 0 0
H.Robles S,14-16 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by T.Cole (R.Chirinos). WP_Canning 4, F.Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:25. A_35,431 (45,050).

