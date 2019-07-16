Listen Live Sports

Angels 9, Astros 6

July 16, 2019 1:49 am
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 5 3 3 3 0 0 .306
Altuve 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .267
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 1 0 .340
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .284
Reddick rf 3 0 0 1 2 0 .291
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .216
Kemp lf-2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .237
Straw ss 1 2 0 0 2 0 .274
a-Brantley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .323
Totals 34 6 9 5 9 6
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .300
Simmons ss 5 1 1 2 0 0 .288
Ohtani dh 4 1 0 0 1 1 .294
Upton lf 4 3 2 0 0 1 .269
Pujols 1b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .242
Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .239
K.Smith c 2 0 1 3 1 0 .299
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265
Hermosillo cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Totals 34 9 10 8 4 7
Houston 120 002 010—6 9 2
Los Angeles 001 240 20x—9 10 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Straw in the 7th.

E_Altuve (6), Valdez (1). LOB_Houston 11, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Fletcher 2 (18), Upton (2), Pujols (12), K.Smith (9). HR_Springer (19), off Anderson; Springer (20), off Buttrey; Simmons (5), off Valdez. RBIs_Springer 3 (50), Bregman (59), Reddick (34), Simmons 2 (27), Pujols 3 (52), K.Smith 3 (11). SF_K.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Chirinos 2, Kemp 2, Straw, Brantley); Los Angeles 5 (Ohtani, Rengifo 3, Hermosillo). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Reddick, Simmons 2. GIDP_Alvarez, Reddick.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Pujols), (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
James 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.81
Valdez, L, 3-6 4 6 7 4 4 4 85 5.58
J.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
McHugh 2 3 2 1 0 2 32 5.24
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Canning 1 1-3 2 3 3 6 2 50 4.75
T.Cole 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 2 47 3.60
Anderson, W, 3-0 1 1 2 2 2 0 23 4.05
Bedrosian, H, 10 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 3.38
Buttrey 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 2.60
Robles, S, 14-16 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.62

Inherited runners-scored_T.Cole 2-0, Anderson 1-0. HBP_T.Cole (Chirinos). WP_Canning 4, Valdez. PB_Chirinos (3).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:25. A_35,431 (45,050).

