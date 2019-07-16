Angels 9, Astros 6

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.306
|Altuve 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.340
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.291
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Kemp lf-2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Straw ss
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|a-Brantley ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|9
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Upton lf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Pujols 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.242
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|K.Smith c
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.299
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Hermosillo cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|8
|4
|7
|Houston
|120
|002
|010—6
|9
|2
|Los Angeles
|001
|240
|20x—9
|10
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Straw in the 7th.
E_Altuve (6), Valdez (1). LOB_Houston 11, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Fletcher 2 (18), Upton (2), Pujols (12), K.Smith (9). HR_Springer (19), off Anderson; Springer (20), off Buttrey; Simmons (5), off Valdez. RBIs_Springer 3 (50), Bregman (59), Reddick (34), Simmons 2 (27), Pujols 3 (52), K.Smith 3 (11). SF_K.Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Chirinos 2, Kemp 2, Straw, Brantley); Los Angeles 5 (Ohtani, Rengifo 3, Hermosillo). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Reddick, Simmons 2. GIDP_Alvarez, Reddick.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Pujols), (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.81
|Valdez, L, 3-6
|4
|6
|7
|4
|4
|4
|85
|5.58
|J.Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|McHugh
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|32
|5.24
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|6
|2
|50
|4.75
|T.Cole
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|47
|3.60
|Anderson, W, 3-0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|23
|4.05
|Bedrosian, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.38
|Buttrey
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.60
|Robles, S, 14-16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.62
Inherited runners-scored_T.Cole 2-0, Anderson 1-0. HBP_T.Cole (Chirinos). WP_Canning 4, Valdez. PB_Chirinos (3).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:25. A_35,431 (45,050).
