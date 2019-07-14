Angels 9, Mariners 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Smith cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Williamson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Beckham 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Moore lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.191
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|4
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.306
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.298
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Simmons ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.238
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|3
|8
|Seattle
|000
|001
|100—2
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|023
|100
|30x—9
|12
|0
LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Crawford (13), Rengifo (11). 3B_M.Smith (5), Fletcher (3). HR_Calhoun (20), off LeBlanc; Trout (30), off LeBlanc; Pujols (14), off McKay. RBIs_Crawford (26), Beckham (40), Fletcher 2 (32), Trout 2 (75), Pujols 4 (49), Calhoun (48). SB_M.Smith 2 (25), Gordon (16), Ohtani (5), Simmons (8). SF_Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Narvaez); Los Angeles 2 (Ohtani 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Los Angeles 6 for 8.
Runners moved up_Santana. LIDP_Seager. GIDP_Santana, Narvaez, Simmons.
DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Beckham); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols), (Pujols), (Buttrey, Simmons, Pujols).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc, L, 5-3
|4
|10
|6
|6
|0
|5
|72
|5.15
|Carasiti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|7.11
|Bass
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.92
|McKay
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|27
|5.14
|Elias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.89
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, W, 3-4
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|93
|6.88
|Anderson
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|3.62
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.50
|Buttrey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.51
|Cahill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.82
Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0, Garcia 1-1. WP_Anderson, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:07. A_41,549 (45,050).
