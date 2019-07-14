Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 9, Mariners 2

July 14, 2019 12:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
M.Smith cf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .236
Crawford ss 2 0 1 1 1 0 .275
Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Williamson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .159
Vogelbach dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .240
Narvaez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Seager 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .193
Beckham 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .228
Moore lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .191
Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Totals 30 2 6 2 4 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .302
Trout cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .306
Ohtani dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .298
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .267
Simmons ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .293
Pujols 1b 4 1 2 4 0 0 .238
Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .237
K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Rengifo 2b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .271
Totals 34 9 12 9 3 8
Seattle 000 001 100—2 6 0
Los Angeles 023 100 30x—9 12 0

LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Crawford (13), Rengifo (11). 3B_M.Smith (5), Fletcher (3). HR_Calhoun (20), off LeBlanc; Trout (30), off LeBlanc; Pujols (14), off McKay. RBIs_Crawford (26), Beckham (40), Fletcher 2 (32), Trout 2 (75), Pujols 4 (49), Calhoun (48). SB_M.Smith 2 (25), Gordon (16), Ohtani (5), Simmons (8). SF_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Narvaez); Los Angeles 2 (Ohtani 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Los Angeles 6 for 8.

Runners moved up_Santana. LIDP_Seager. GIDP_Santana, Narvaez, Simmons.

Advertisement

DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Beckham); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols), (Pujols), (Buttrey, Simmons, Pujols).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc, L, 5-3 4 10 6 6 0 5 72 5.15
Carasiti 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 7.11
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.92
McKay 1 1 3 3 2 0 27 5.14
Elias 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.89
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey, W, 3-4 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 3 93 6.88
Anderson 1-3 0 1 1 0 2 13 3.62
Garcia 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 4.50
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.51
Cahill 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 6.82

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0, Garcia 1-1. WP_Anderson, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:07. A_41,549 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.