Angels 9, Mariners 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. M.Smith cf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .236 Crawford ss 2 0 1 1 1 0 .275 Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Williamson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .159 Vogelbach dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .240 Narvaez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Seager 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .193 Beckham 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .228 Moore lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .191 Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Totals 30 2 6 2 4 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .302 Trout cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .306 Ohtani dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .298 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .267 Simmons ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .293 Pujols 1b 4 1 2 4 0 0 .238 Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .237 K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Rengifo 2b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .271 Totals 34 9 12 9 3 8

Seattle 000 001 100—2 6 0 Los Angeles 023 100 30x—9 12 0

LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Crawford (13), Rengifo (11). 3B_M.Smith (5), Fletcher (3). HR_Calhoun (20), off LeBlanc; Trout (30), off LeBlanc; Pujols (14), off McKay. RBIs_Crawford (26), Beckham (40), Fletcher 2 (32), Trout 2 (75), Pujols 4 (49), Calhoun (48). SB_M.Smith 2 (25), Gordon (16), Ohtani (5), Simmons (8). SF_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Narvaez); Los Angeles 2 (Ohtani 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Los Angeles 6 for 8.

Runners moved up_Santana. LIDP_Seager. GIDP_Santana, Narvaez, Simmons.

DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Beckham); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols), (Pujols), (Buttrey, Simmons, Pujols).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc, L, 5-3 4 10 6 6 0 5 72 5.15 Carasiti 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 7.11 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.92 McKay 1 1 3 3 2 0 27 5.14 Elias 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.89 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey, W, 3-4 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 3 93 6.88 Anderson 1-3 0 1 1 0 2 13 3.62 Garcia 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 4.50 Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.51 Cahill 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 6.82

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0, Garcia 1-1. WP_Anderson, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:07. A_41,549 (45,050).

