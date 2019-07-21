Angels 9, Mariners 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .292 Trout cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .300 Ohtani dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .297 Upton lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Pujols 1b 3 2 2 2 0 1 .252 Goodwin rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .282 Garneau c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .278 Rengifo 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .261 Totals 37 9 12 9 1 9

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. M.Smith cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .236 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Moore ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Santana rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .276 Beckham lf 3 0 2 0 2 0 .238 Narvaez dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .295 Murphy c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .272 Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .186 a-Negron ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .125 Nola 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .325 Gordon 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .278 Totals 37 3 12 2 5 10

Los Angeles 010 420 110—9 12 0 Seattle 000 000 102—3 12 0

a-grounded out for Seager in the 7th.

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 12. 2B_Ohtani (10), Upton (3), Goodwin (16), M.Smith (15), Murphy (7). 3B_Rengifo (3). HR_Pujols (15), off Kikuchi; Goodwin (8), off Kikuchi; Trout (32), off Swanson; Garneau (2), off Festa. RBIs_Fletcher (34), Trout (79), Upton (10), Pujols 2 (58), Goodwin 2 (27), Garneau (7), Rengifo (22), M.Smith (24), Santana (65). CS_M.Smith (5). SF_Pujols.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Garneau); Seattle 8 (Santana 2, Murphy 3, Seager 2, Nola). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 4; Seattle 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Narvaez. LIDP_Simmons. GIDP_Narvaez.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols); Seattle 1 (Santana, Nola).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peters, W, 2-0 5 4 0 0 2 4 90 2.63 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 3.14 Mejia 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 25 9.00 Garcia 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 26 4.14 Cahill 1 2 2 2 2 1 30 6.59 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, L, 4-7 5 9 7 7 1 3 74 5.37 Swanson 2 2 1 1 0 1 30 7.90 Festa 2 1 1 1 0 5 27 5.64

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0. WP_Cahill.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:15. A_24,767 (47,943).

