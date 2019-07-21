Angels 9, Mariners 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.300
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Pujols 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|Goodwin rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Garneau c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|1
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.236
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Moore ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Beckham lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Narvaez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|a-Negron ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Nola 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.325
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|2
|5
|10
|Los Angeles
|010
|420
|110—9
|12
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|102—3
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Seager in the 7th.
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 12. 2B_Ohtani (10), Upton (3), Goodwin (16), M.Smith (15), Murphy (7). 3B_Rengifo (3). HR_Pujols (15), off Kikuchi; Goodwin (8), off Kikuchi; Trout (32), off Swanson; Garneau (2), off Festa. RBIs_Fletcher (34), Trout (79), Upton (10), Pujols 2 (58), Goodwin 2 (27), Garneau (7), Rengifo (22), M.Smith (24), Santana (65). CS_M.Smith (5). SF_Pujols.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Garneau); Seattle 8 (Santana 2, Murphy 3, Seager 2, Nola). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 4; Seattle 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Simmons, Narvaez. LIDP_Simmons. GIDP_Narvaez.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols); Seattle 1 (Santana, Nola).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peters, W, 2-0
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|90
|2.63
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.14
|Mejia
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|9.00
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|4.14
|Cahill
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|30
|6.59
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 4-7
|5
|9
|7
|7
|1
|3
|74
|5.37
|Swanson
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|7.90
|Festa
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|27
|5.64
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0. WP_Cahill.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:15. A_24,767 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.