Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 9, Mariners 3

July 21, 2019 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 3b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .292
Trout cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .300
Ohtani dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .297
Upton lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Pujols 1b 3 2 2 2 0 1 .252
Goodwin rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .282
Garneau c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .278
Rengifo 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .261
Totals 37 9 12 9 1 9
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
M.Smith cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .236
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Moore ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Santana rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .276
Beckham lf 3 0 2 0 2 0 .238
Narvaez dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .295
Murphy c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .272
Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .186
a-Negron ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .125
Nola 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .325
Gordon 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .278
Totals 37 3 12 2 5 10
Los Angeles 010 420 110—9 12 0
Seattle 000 000 102—3 12 0

a-grounded out for Seager in the 7th.

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 12. 2B_Ohtani (10), Upton (3), Goodwin (16), M.Smith (15), Murphy (7). 3B_Rengifo (3). HR_Pujols (15), off Kikuchi; Goodwin (8), off Kikuchi; Trout (32), off Swanson; Garneau (2), off Festa. RBIs_Fletcher (34), Trout (79), Upton (10), Pujols 2 (58), Goodwin 2 (27), Garneau (7), Rengifo (22), M.Smith (24), Santana (65). CS_M.Smith (5). SF_Pujols.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Garneau); Seattle 8 (Santana 2, Murphy 3, Seager 2, Nola). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 4; Seattle 2 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Simmons, Narvaez. LIDP_Simmons. GIDP_Narvaez.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols); Seattle 1 (Santana, Nola).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peters, W, 2-0 5 4 0 0 2 4 90 2.63
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 3.14
Mejia 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 25 9.00
Garcia 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 26 4.14
Cahill 1 2 2 2 2 1 30 6.59
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 4-7 5 9 7 7 1 3 74 5.37
Swanson 2 2 1 1 0 1 30 7.90
Festa 2 1 1 1 0 5 27 5.64

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0. WP_Cahill.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:15. A_24,767 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.