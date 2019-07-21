Listen Live Sports

Angels 9, Mariners 3

July 21, 2019 7:43 pm
 
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher 3b 5 0 1 1 M.Smith cf 4 1 1 1
Trout cf 4 1 1 1 J.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 5 1 2 0 Moore ss 1 1 1 0
Upton lf 4 1 1 1 Do.Sntn rf 4 0 2 1
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 T.Bckhm lf 3 0 2 0
Pujols 1b 3 2 2 2 Narvaez dh 4 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 4 1 2 2 T.Mrphy c 5 0 1 0
Garneau c 4 2 2 1 K.Sager 3b 2 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 4 1 1 1 Negron ph-3b 2 0 1 0
Au.Nola 1b 4 1 1 0
D.Grdon 2b 4 0 3 0
Totals 37 9 12 9 Totals 37 3 12 2
Los Angeles 010 420 110—9
Seattle 000 000 102—3

DP_Los Angeles 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 12. 2B_Ohtani (10), Upton (3), Goodwin (16), M.Smith (15), T.Murphy (7). 3B_Rengifo (3). HR_Trout (32), Pujols (15), Goodwin (8), Garneau (2). CS_M.Smith (5). SF_Pujols (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Peters W,2-0 5 4 0 0 2 4
No.Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 1
A.Mejia 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
L.Garcia 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Cahill 1 2 2 2 2 1
Seattle
Kikuchi L,4-7 5 9 7 7 1 3
E.Swanson 2 2 1 1 0 1
Festa 2 1 1 1 0 5

WP_Cahill.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:15. A_24,767 (47,943).

