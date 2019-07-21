Angels 9, Mariners 3

|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|M.Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Moore ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Do.Sntn rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Pujols 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Narvaez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|T.Mrphy c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Garneau c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|K.Sager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Negron ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Au.Nola 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|2
|Los Angeles
|010
|420
|110—9
|Seattle
|000
|000
|102—3
DP_Los Angeles 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 12. 2B_Ohtani (10), Upton (3), Goodwin (16), M.Smith (15), T.Murphy (7). 3B_Rengifo (3). HR_Trout (32), Pujols (15), Goodwin (8), Garneau (2). CS_M.Smith (5). SF_Pujols (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Peters W,2-0
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|No.Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A.Mejia
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|L.Garcia
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cahill
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Seattle
|Kikuchi L,4-7
|5
|9
|7
|7
|1
|3
|E.Swanson
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Festa
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
WP_Cahill.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:15. A_24,767 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.