Angels No-Hitters

July 12 — Taylor Cole, Felix Pena (3), vs. Seattle, 13-0
May 2, 2012, Jered Weaver, vs. Minnesota, 9-0
July 27, 2011, Ervin Santana at Cleveland, 3-1
April 11, 1990, Mark Langston (7 innings) and Mike Witt (2) vs. Seattle, 1-0
Sept. 30, 1984, Mike Witt at Texas, 1-0-y
June 1, 1975, Nolan Ryan vs. Baltimore, 1-0
Sept. 28, 1974, Nolan Ryan vs. Minnesota, 4-0
July 15, 1973, Nolan Ryan at Detroit, 6-0
May 15, 1973, Nolan Ryan at Kansas City, 3-0
July 3, 1970, Clyde Wright vs. Oakland, 4-0
May 5, 1962, Bo Belinsky vs. Baltimore, 2-0
y-perfect game
