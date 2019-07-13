Listen Live Sports

Angels No-Hitters

July 13, 2019 1:15 am
 
July 12 — Taylor Cole, Felix Pena (3), vs. Seattle, 13-0

May 2, 2012, Jered Weaver, vs. Minnesota, 9-0

July 27, 2011, Ervin Santana at Cleveland, 3-1

April 11, 1990, Mark Langston (7 innings) and Mike Witt (2) vs. Seattle, 1-0

Sept. 30, 1984, Mike Witt at Texas, 1-0-y

June 1, 1975, Nolan Ryan vs. Baltimore, 1-0

Sept. 28, 1974, Nolan Ryan vs. Minnesota, 4-0

July 15, 1973, Nolan Ryan at Detroit, 6-0

May 15, 1973, Nolan Ryan at Kansas City, 3-0

July 3, 1970, Clyde Wright vs. Oakland, 4-0

May 5, 1962, Bo Belinsky vs. Baltimore, 2-0

y-perfect game

