Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Anthony Davis, Dwyane Wade to cover NBA 2K20 video game

July 1, 2019 8:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis will be the cover athlete for the second time of a popular 2K Sports basketball video game.

The game company announced Monday that Davis will be featured on the front of NBA 2K20’s standard and deluxe editions. The six-time All-Star shared the cover with Stephen Curry and James Harden for NBA 2K16.

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade, who recently retired, will cover the legend edition.

Davis had played seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, but the Los Angeles Lakers recently agreed to trade for him. The agreement cannot be finalized until July 6.

Advertisement

Davis said in a statement that being the cover athlete “means the world to me.”

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy rescue swimmer drops from an MH-60 Jayhawk

Today in History

1964: Civil Rights Act signed into law

Get our daily newsletter.