Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Anton Chupkov sets world record in men’s 200 breaststroke

July 26, 2019 8:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Anton Chupkov of Russia broke the world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the world swimming championships Friday.

He won gold in 2 minutes, 6.12 seconds, defending his title from two years ago in Budapest.

That lowered the mark of 2:06.67 that Matthew Wilson of Australia had tied in the semifinals a day earlier. Ippei Watanabe of Japan set the mark in January 2017 in Tokyo.

Chupkov was eighth after the first lap and moved up to fifth at 150 meters. He came home in 31.89 to overtake Wilson, who led from the start.

Advertisement

It was the third world record of the night in Gwangju.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

More AP swimming: https://apnews.com/Swimming and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established