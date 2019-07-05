AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Tens of thousands of tourists and locals gaped skyward as a total eclipse of the sun darkened the heavens over Chile and Argentina.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador marked the anniversary of his election victory amid some strange contradictions: The leftist leader is more fiscally conservative than any of his predecessors since the 1950s, he has cut the size of government dramatically and he is more openly religious than most Mexican presidents in recent memory.

Elsewhere in Mexico, about 100 soldiers and immigration agents detained dozens of migrants hitching a ride on a freight train in the southern state of Chiapas as part of the government’s crackdown on the flood of migrants.

Advertisement

After being counted out by most, Peru pulled off a stunning comeback in the Copa América soccer tournament by beating two-time defending champion Chile and advancing to the final against Brazil. The Brazilians got into the title match by knocking out Argentina, leaving superstar Lionel Messi still without any trophies in his national team play.

Huge crowds turned out for gay pride celebrations in Mexico City, Bogota, Colombia, and Lima, Peru.

___

Curated by AP global intern Cristina Baussan. On Twitter: https://twitter.com/cristinabaussan .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.