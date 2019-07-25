Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

July 25, 2019 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Viacheslav Kolesnikov of Ukraine dives during the men’s high diving competition at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, soap bubbles fly as a boy rides a wave at Taito Beach located next to Tsurigasaki, a surfing venue at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

A Hong Kong passenger reacts after protesters block train doors at a subway station where mobs earlier attacked pro-democracy demonstrators.

___

Advertisement

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1775: US postal system established