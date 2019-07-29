AP source: Aces-Mystics to finish earthquake game on Aug. 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics on Aug. 5 will complete their game that was suspended at halftime because of an earthquake earlier this month, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena instead of the Aces’ normal home at Mandalay Bay because that venue isn’t available, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because no official announcement has been made.

The original game was on July 5, with Washington leading 51-36 when a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Southern California just before the half, with the effects felt as far away as Las Vegas and Mexico. After talking it over, WNBA officials suspended the game out of an abundance of caution. NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas also were postponed that night.

Las Vegas will most likely be missing A’ja Wilson for the completion of the game; she has been sidelined with a left ankle sprain. Washington is expected to have Emma Meesseman, who missed the original game because she was playing for Belgium in the EuroBasket Tournament.

Washington wasn’t scheduled to play in Las Vegas the rest of the season.

The Mystics are in Phoenix the day before the completion of the game. The Aces are in Dallas two days before.

July 5 was the first time a WNBA game was suspended mid-game. The NBA’s G League had a game suspended this past season when a leak in the roof in Erie, Pennsylvania, stopped play early in the fourth quarter of the BayHawks’ game against the Long Island Nets. The teams finished that before a regularly scheduled game between the teams at Nassau Coliseum a month later.

