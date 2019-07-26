Listen Live Sports

AP Source: Daniels reaches agreement with Lions

July 26, 2019 9:00 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have reached a one-year deal with defensive lineman Mike Daniels, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal had not been announced. The 30-year-old Daniels, a former Pro Bowler, was released earlier this week after seven seasons with Green Bay. Daniels started nine games for the Packers last season.

The Lions have overhauled their defensive line after going 6-10 last season. Detroit added edge rusher Trey Flowers earlier in the offseason, and the Lions also return defensive tackle Damon Harrison, whom they acquired in a trade in the middle of last season.

Daniels made the Pro Bowl as an alternate after the 2017 season. He finished last season on injured reserve after a foot injury.

Daniels started all 16 games for the Packers for three straight seasons from 2014-16, then made 14 starts in 2017. He had 29 sacks for Green Bay in his seven seasons there.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

