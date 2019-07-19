Listen Live Sports

AP Source: Pacers sign Justin Holiday to 1-year contract

July 19, 2019 10:45 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says free agent guard Justin Holiday has agreed to a one-year contract worth $4.8 million with the Indiana Pacers.

Holiday joins his younger brother, Aaron, with the Pacers, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the move had not yet been announced.

Justin Holiday started last season in Chicago, where he started 38 games and averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals. He finished the season in Memphis, starting 39 of 44 games while averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals.

The six-year veteran adds depth on a team that expects injured All-Star shooting guard Victor Oladipo to miss at least the first two months.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

