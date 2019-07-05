Listen Live Sports

AP source: Wizards trade Howard to Grizzlies for Miles

July 5, 2019 10:18 pm
 
A person familiar with the situation says the Washington Wizards have traded center Dwight Howard to the Memphis Grizzlies for forward CJ Miles.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade hasn’t been announced. Stadium first reported that Washington had traded Howard. ESPN first reported additional details of the trade and said the Grizzlies plan to waive Howard or trade him elsewhere.

The 33-year-old Howard played just nine games for the Wizards last season. The eight-time All-Star underwent spinal surgery for a herniated disk last November.

Miles, 32, played a combined 53 games with the Toronto Raptors and Grizzlies last season. He averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 14.1 rebounds in 40 games for Toronto. Miles played 13 games for Memphis and averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 22.6 minutes.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

