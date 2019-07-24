Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top 25 Podcast: Alabama, Georgia heading for SEC showdown

July 24, 2019 12:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Alabama and Georgia appear to be heading toward another high-stakes showdown in the Southeastern Conference. Or the College Football Playoff. Or both.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the SEC.

What teams could stand in the way of a second straight meeting in the championship game between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs?

LSU is getting a lot of hype going into the season, but is Texas A&M being undersold? What SEC East quarterback could be on the verge of a breakout season? Could the SEC go two straight seasons without a coach being fired? Who is the best running back in the conference?

Advertisement

Sallee and Russo both make their division and championship picks.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

____

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth