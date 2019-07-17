Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
AP Top 25 Podcast: In ACC, there is Clemson and uncertainty

July 17, 2019 6:31 pm
 
Beyond Clemson, almost everything else about the Atlantic Coast Conference feels uncertain heading into this season.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, David Hale of ESPN joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the ACC. Defending national champion Clemson is the overwhelming favorite to win the conference. The rest of the conference is anybody’s guess.

Can Syracuse follow up its breakout 2018? What challenges await new coaches at Miami, North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Louisville? Can Florida State turn it around in Year 2 under Willie Taggart? Can Virginia win its first Coastal Division title behind star quarterback Bryce Perkins? If not the Cavaliers, then who what looks to be another wide open race? What coach is in danger of landing on the hot seat with a poor season?

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

