AP Top WorldCup News at 8:03 p.m. EDT

Mongolia awaits star players in 2022 World Cup qualifying
US wins 4th World Cup title, 2nd in a row, beats Dutch 2-0
The Latest: Parade for World Cup champions set in NYC
Column: US women win World Cup on their own terms
Women’s league seeks more fans, sponsors after US title
Netherlands still waiting for World Cup glory
Women’s World Cup final rarity: 2 female coaches
On the eve of the World Cup final, Rapinoe calls out FIFA
Sweden beats England 2-1 to take third at Women’s World Cup
Morgan says tea-sipping celebration was nod to Sophie Turner
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.