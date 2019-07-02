AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 1 total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Washington (14)
|9
|3
|168
|2
|1
|1
|2. Connecticut
|9
|4
|149
|1
|2
|5
|3. Seattle
|8
|6
|128
|4
|3
|6
|4. Las Vegas
|7
|5
|122
|5
|2
|6
|5. Los Angeles
|6
|6
|118
|6
|3
|6
|6. Phoenix
|5
|5
|90
|9
|3
|9
|7. Minnesota
|6
|6
|84
|6
|6
|8
|8. Chicago
|6
|6
|78
|3
|5
|10
|9. New York
|5
|7
|51
|10
|8
|11
|10. Dallas
|4
|7
|42
|11
|8
|11
|11. Indiana
|5
|9
|38
|7
|8
|11
|12. Atlanta
|2
|8
|14
|12
|12
|12
