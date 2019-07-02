AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 1 total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Washington (14) 9 3 168 2 1 1 2. Connecticut 9 4 149 1 2 5 3. Seattle 8 6 128 4 3 6 4. Las Vegas 7 5 122 5 2 6 5. Los Angeles 6 6 118 6 3 6 6. Phoenix 5 5 90 9 3 9 7. Minnesota 6 6 84 6 6 8 8. Chicago 6 6 78 3 5 10 9. New York 5 7 51 10 8 11 10. Dallas 4 7 42 11 8 11 11. Indiana 5 9 38 7 8 11 12. Atlanta 2 8 14 12 12 12

