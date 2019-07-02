Listen Live Sports

AP WNBA Power Poll

July 2, 2019 1:10 pm
 
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 1 total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Washington (14) 9 3 168 2 1 1
2. Connecticut 9 4 149 1 2 5
3. Seattle 8 6 128 4 3 6
4. Las Vegas 7 5 122 5 2 6
5. Los Angeles 6 6 118 6 3 6
6. Phoenix 5 5 90 9 3 9
7. Minnesota 6 6 84 6 6 8
8. Chicago 6 6 78 3 5 10
9. New York 5 7 51 10 8 11
10. Dallas 4 7 42 11 8 11
11. Indiana 5 9 38 7 8 11
12. Atlanta 2 8 14 12 12 12

