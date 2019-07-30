Listen Live Sports

AP WNBA Power Poll

July 30, 2019 11:59 am
 
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 29 total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Connecticut (9) 13 6 150 1 1 3
2. Las Vegas (2) 13 6 143 2 1 3
3. Washington (2) 12 6 136 3 1 3
4. Seattle 12 9 108 4 4 7
5. Chicago 11 8 104 5 4 7
6. Los Angeles 11 8 96 6 6 7
7. Phoenix 10 8 71 8 6 8
8. Minnesota 10 10 76 7 6 8
9. New York 8 11 52 9 9 9
10. Indiana 6 15 37 10 10 11
11. Dallas 5 14 21 12 10 12
12. Atlanta 5 15 20 11 10 12

