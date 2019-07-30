AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 29 total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Connecticut (9)
|13
|6
|150
|1
|1
|3
|2. Las Vegas (2)
|13
|6
|143
|2
|1
|3
|3. Washington (2)
|12
|6
|136
|3
|1
|3
|4. Seattle
|12
|9
|108
|4
|4
|7
|5. Chicago
|11
|8
|104
|5
|4
|7
|6. Los Angeles
|11
|8
|96
|6
|6
|7
|7. Phoenix
|10
|8
|71
|8
|6
|8
|8. Minnesota
|10
|10
|76
|7
|6
|8
|9. New York
|8
|11
|52
|9
|9
|9
|10. Indiana
|6
|15
|37
|10
|10
|11
|11. Dallas
|5
|14
|21
|12
|10
|12
|12. Atlanta
|5
|15
|20
|11
|10
|12
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.