AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 29 total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Connecticut (9) 13 6 150 1 1 3 2. Las Vegas (2) 13 6 143 2 1 3 3. Washington (2) 12 6 136 3 1 3 4. Seattle 12 9 108 4 4 7 5. Chicago 11 8 104 5 4 7 6. Los Angeles 11 8 96 6 6 7 7. Phoenix 10 8 71 8 6 8 8. Minnesota 10 10 76 7 6 8 9. New York 8 11 52 9 9 9 10. Indiana 6 15 37 10 10 11 11. Dallas 5 14 21 12 10 12 12. Atlanta 5 15 20 11 10 12

