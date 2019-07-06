Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Appalachian League

July 6, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Pulaski (Yankees) 10 7 .588
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 10 8 .556 ½
Princeton (Rays) 9 9 .500
Danville (Braves) 9 9 .500
Burlington (Royals) 8 10 .444
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Johnson City (Cardinals) 10 7 .588
Bristol (Pirates) 10 8 .556 ½
Elizabethton (Twins) 10 8 .556 ½
Kingsport (Mets) 7 11 .389
Greeneville (Reds) 6 12 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Bluefield 7, Johnson City 5, 7 innings

Bluefield 6, Johnson City 2, 7 innings

Danville 15, Princeton 6

Advertisement

Burlington 10, Pulaski 5

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Elizabethton 5, Kingsport 3

Bristol 5, Greeneville 3

Sunday’s Games

Burlington at Danville, 4 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Johnson City at Elizabethton, 5 p.m.

Kingsport at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Pulaski at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

Kingsport at Greeneville, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.