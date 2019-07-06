Appalachian League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|10
|8
|.556
|½
|Princeton (Rays)
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Danville (Braves)
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Burlington (Royals)
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Bristol (Pirates)
|10
|8
|.556
|½
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|10
|8
|.556
|½
|Kingsport (Mets)
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|Greeneville (Reds)
|6
|12
|.333
|4½
___
Bluefield 7, Johnson City 5, 7 innings
Bluefield 6, Johnson City 2, 7 innings
Danville 15, Princeton 6
Burlington 10, Pulaski 5
Elizabethton 5, Kingsport 3
Bristol 5, Greeneville 3
Burlington at Danville, 4 p.m.
Bluefield at Princeton, 5 p.m.
Johnson City at Elizabethton, 5 p.m.
Kingsport at Greeneville, 5 p.m.
Pulaski at Bristol, 6 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
Kingsport at Greeneville, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 6:30 p.m.
