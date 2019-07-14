Appalachian League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Sunday’s Games
Kingsport 2, Greeneville 1
Elizabethton 13, Johnson City 12, 10 innings
Princeton 9, Bluefield 4
Danville at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Pulaski, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.
Kingsport at Greeneville, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
