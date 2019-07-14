Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Appalachian League

July 14, 2019 8:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Sunday’s Games

Kingsport 2, Greeneville 1

Elizabethton 13, Johnson City 12, 10 innings

Princeton 9, Bluefield 4

Danville at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bristol at Pulaski, 6:30 p.m.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Monday’s Games

Johnson City at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.

Danville at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Kingsport at Greeneville, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Danville at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Johnson City at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1979: President Carter gives 'crisis in confidence' speech on economy

Get our daily newsletter.