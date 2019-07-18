Listen Live Sports

Appalachian League

July 18, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Pulaski (Yankees) 18 9 .667
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 14 14 .500
Burlington (Royals) 14 14 .500
Princeton (Rays) 13 15 .464
Danville (Braves) 11 17 .393
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 17 11 .607
Johnson City (Cardinals) 15 12 .556
Kingsport (Mets) 14 14 .500 3
Bristol (Pirates) 12 16 .429 5
Greeneville (Reds) 11 17 .393 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Bristol at Johnson City, delayed

Kingsport at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Greeneville, 6:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bristol at Johnson City, 6:30 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Greeneville, 6:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Danville at Johnson City, 6:30 p.m.

Greeneville at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Kingsport at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington at Pulaski, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

