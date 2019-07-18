Appalachian League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Burlington (Royals)
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Princeton (Rays)
|13
|15
|.464
|5½
|Danville (Braves)
|11
|17
|.393
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Kingsport (Mets)
|14
|14
|.500
|3
|Bristol (Pirates)
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|Greeneville (Reds)
|11
|17
|.393
|6
___
Bristol at Johnson City, delayed
Kingsport at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Greeneville, 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Johnson City, 6:30 p.m.
Kingsport at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Greeneville, 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 6:30 p.m.
Danville at Johnson City, 6:30 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.
Kingsport at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington at Pulaski, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
