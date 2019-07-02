Arena Football League

26All Times EDT

W L T Pct PF PA Albany 8 2 0 800 499 429 Philadelphia 6 4 0 .600 446 413 Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 425 364 Washington 5 5 0 .500 435 462 Atlantic City 4 6 0 .333 445 465 Columbus 1 9 0 .100 396 443 Friday’s Game

Baltimore 50, Columbus 12

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 54, Albany 43

Atlantic City 70, Washington 41

Advertisement

Saturday, July 6

Philadelphia at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Albany at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.